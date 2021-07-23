Company adding up to 250 jobs with $70 million Iredell expansion

The manufacturer of Bobcat compact earthmoving equipment and tractors will break ground Tuesday on a 70,000-square-foot expansion in Statesville. Fargo, N.D.-based Doosan Bobcat North America says it will add 42 jobs the first two years and up to 250 positions in five years at what will be the company’s largest manufacturing facility. The addition will double the campus footprint to 1.2 million square feet.