How to Get Legally Married in Idaho and Plan Your ID Wedding

Idaho is one of the Rocky Mountain States, making it an ideal location for a scenic marriage ceremony overlooking the Sawtooth Range (even if the name doesn't scream romantic). Have no fear, ID is also home to Lake Coeur d'Alene, French for the "Heart of Alene's Lake," which just screams wedding bells. The venue possibilities in Idaho are endless and promise to delight whether you opt for an outdoor wedding in Eagle or the capital city, Boise.