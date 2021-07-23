Cancel
Favorite Things Friday: My Friday Finds, Cozy Clothes, and a great podcast!

Cover picture for the articleHappy Friday, Friends! We have been doing a lot of things this week that brings us peace and serenity! While another week of summer ends, Fall is just around the corner and I am so excited! I don’t know about you but I thrive in cooler weather. Not sure if it’s because I can throw on my favorite cozy sweater, or bring out all of my favorite fall decor, but I am so excited for fall to arrive! I hate to wish summer away while we are in the middle of July, but I am ready! This week seemed like it went by so fast for us! We have had a busy and fast week over here! Below are some of my favorite things from the week!

