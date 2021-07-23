Favorite Things Friday: My Friday Finds, Cozy Clothes, and a great podcast!

Like Jose and I, Cope really enjoys the cozy lifestyle. He has even started saying “so cozy” when cuddled up on the couch. So when I saw that H&M had released some great cozy boy’s clothes and had to pick up a few things for Cope! I often get asked where I shop for clothes for Cope and every time my number one answer is H&M because of how affordable they are! It’s hard to want to spend a lot of money on clothes that are getting grown out of so quickly! I also wanted to share the sizing that I buy because some have been asking. I decided to size up to a 3-4T so there will be some room for him to grow into! Also, I wanted to leave some room in case of fall layering. Below are some of the cozy fall boy’s clothes that I scooped up for him as the weather transitions.