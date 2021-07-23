Cancel
Metal spikes, arm-lock putting and greens books need to be banned on tour

By Charlie Blanchard
lascrucesbulletin.com
 9 days ago

When you watch PGA Tour golf on television you might hear the distinct sound of clicking on concrete paths as golfers walk between holes or near the clubhouse. When I hear that I’m truly irritated. That sound is from metal spikes on their golf shoes. You and I can’t find a private golf club, resort course, daily fee public course or muni that permits metal spikes. Why? The metal spikes damage greens, wood bridges and walkways and clubhouse carpets and floors.

