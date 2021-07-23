Caddo Sheriff Deputy Dies in Tragic Crash at Accident Scene

Today, a Caddo Parish Sheriff deputy was struck and killed by a passing vehicle while assisting traffic control at the scene of an accident. This is beyond heartbreaking to write. Just a few hours ago, I was writing about the accident where this occurred, and how it was a miracle no one was injured. Earlier this morning, a two-car accident on I-49 North closed the road for a substantial amount of time. In that accident, a delivery truck of sorts was ripped apart and debris spread all across the interstate.