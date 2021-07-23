Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Clara C Returns and Adjusted Hours Friday!!

pdxfoodpress.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter not being able to get this delicious bottle of wine for the last few months, she has returned. And, she’s changed her outfit. It’s still that delicious pink sparkling wine on the inside, just a bit of an update on the label. I know, it’s a vicious cycle we’re in right now. Clara is available, then disappears again. This is the second container we have received since the beginning of Covid. It’s not as big as the first. However, do not fret, your friends here at the Bottle Shop have secured almost the entire container just for you, our amazing customers. The price is the same at $15/bt (or $144/case). If you are looking to grab some for the rest of the summer, this is your opportunity. I would imagine this is the last drop until sometime this fall. Grab some for Labor Day or just a random Tuesday that could use a little lift. No matter what day, it’s always a good day for Clara C! Stop by the shop for a bottle or email orders to [email protected]. Cheers!

pdxfoodpress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Food Drink#Beverages#Clara C Returns#Covid#The Bottle Shop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Saint Louis, MOfeastmagazine.com

Get the recipe: Beer-Battered Fish with Remoulade Sauce from Square One Brewery & Distillery

Developing the menu for Square One Brewery & Distillery, which opened 15 years ago in St. Louis, owner Steve Neukomm was determined to perfect his recipe for fish and chips. Inspired by his time as one of the original bartenders at The Schlafly Tap Room – where he enjoyed its version of the classic brewpub entrée – Neukomm decided to use Light Squared, a golden ale brewed at Square One, in the batter for the fresh white fish as well as in the side of remoulade sauce. The signature beer lends malt character to the light, crispy batter, and the fish goes great with the hand-cut french fries and savory dipping sauce. The entire dish is well executed – a couple from the U.K. even told Neukomm that it’s the best fish and chips they’ve had since they moved to the U.S. “‘The Queen would be proud’ was their exact comment,” says Neukomm.
Grocery & Supermaketpdxfoodpress.com

Come shop at Coquine Market. Now Open!

We’re happy to welcome you for coffee and pastries,. As we continue to staff up, we’ll continue to expand our days and hours. Please note that Coquine will be closed for Summer Break August 15-22 Dinner bookings for in-person dining are currently open through August 8th. A current dinner dish:...
DrinksWTOP

Wine of the Week: A screw cap education

Like the recent cicada hatch, we have recently emerged from our COVID-19 cocoon and have cautiously reengaged with several of our friends, so we were thrilled when my wife and I received an invitation from our neighbor to join him for dinner. Naturally, I brought along a bottle of wine to open and enjoy with our meal, but not knowing exactly what our host preferred, I played it safe and brought a versatile white wine that’s usually a crowd pleaser.
Auburn, ALauburnvillager.com

Cheers on the Corner returns downtown Friday

One of the most popular events in Auburn will be returning to downtown streets when Cheers on Corner kicks off on Friday evening. Cheers on the Corner, which wasn't held last year because of the pandemic, will run from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, with downtown Auburn closed to thru-traffic and turned into an Entertainment District.
krwg.org

El Paso Water Parks Adjusts Hours for “Back to School”

EL PASO, TEXAS – As El Paso families begin to transition back into an earlier academic year that will impact their leisure time, El Paso Water Parks adjusts their opening schedule for the Fall. As of August 2, El Paso Water Parks will limit weekly hours of each park, with...
Lake Oswego, ORpdxfoodpress.com

Dinner with Le Pigeon & Lac St. Jack, Martin Woods Winery

French et French Dinner with Lac St. Jack & Le Pigeon. Lac St. Jack is officially open in Lake Oswego and Chef Aaron Barnett is planning an unforgettable dinner for you. For French et French, a part of the Benchmade Knives dinner series, Aaron has chosen to rendezvous with Gabriel Rucker of Le Pigeon to bring together their two iconic French styles into one epic meal. The guys will take turns preparing courses, pulling from their favorite recipes to travel down a path of decadent French cuisine.
Drinksdrinkhacker.com

Review: 2019 Sonoma-Cutrer Winemaker’s Release 40th Anniversary Chardonnay

Celebrating 40 years of operations, Sonoma-Cutrer has released a special edition of its Russian River Valley-grown chardonnay, complete with a wax-covered enclosure. The wine “represents a final collaboration between its founding and current winemakers.” There’s quite a story behind it, too:. In its four decades, Sonoma-Cutrer has consistently brought together...
Drinkswinemag.com

Domaine Roy & Fils 2019 Quartz Acorn Vineyard Chardonnay (Yamhill-Carlton)

This single-vineyard barrel selection is the upstairs companion to the Incline Estate from the same site. It's very fine cool-climate winemaking, with sleek citrus flavors running the spectrum of lemon, lime and grapefruit. Aged in all neutral oak, it nonetheless hints at barrel toast in the nose, and has more body overall than its stablemate. Drink now through the decade. Paul Gregutt.
Drinkswinemag.com

Nicolas-Jay 2018 L'Ensemble Pinot Noir (Willamette Valley)

This is a reserve-level, select-barrel blend from some of the eight sites the winery works with. Already complex and threaded with a mix of blue and black fruits, savory herbs, citrus and sharply defined barrel toast, it's a wine that may take some years to unpack. Native yeast was used, and one-third was aged in new French oak. Drink through 2033. Paul Gregutt.
Chicago, ILblockclubchicago.org

Food Trucks Are Returning To Daley Plaza On Fridays

CHICAGO — Daley Plaza’s Food Truck Fest is returning Friday. The fest sees food trucks park in Daley Plaza, 50 W. Washington St., and serve up their fare to passersby on Fridays. It was canceled all of last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The fest will run 11 a.m.-3...
Restaurantspdxfoodpress.com

Pizza, bagels and peaches for you

Baird Family Farm peaches are available by the case this week. We are offering walk up ordering of bagel sandwiches and dozens this Sunday, hope to see you there. Add salad, bread, produce, beer, wine, to your order!. Pizza menu is at the bottom of this email and online. We...
Drinksdiffordsguide.com

20 best Chartreuse Verte (Green) cocktails

Formulated by Carthusian monks to a recipe dating back to 1764, Chartreuse Verte (Green Chartreuse) adds very distinctive complex herbal notes to a wide variety of cocktails, and with its muscular 55% alcohol strength, it perhaps should be viewed as much as a base spirit as it if a flavour modifying liqueur.
Lifestylehilliardohio.gov

Pools Adjust Hours to Accommodate Staff

It’s almost time for the end of summer hours to take effect at Hilliard Family Aquatic Center (HFAC) and Clyde “Butch” Seidle Community Pool. Both facilities will have reduced hours of operation and limited areas of swimming due to lifeguard and staff availability. August 2 – August 18. Clyde “Butch”...
Pasadena, CANBC Los Angeles

Kidspace Launches Later Hours on Fridays and Saturdays

The museum is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on summer Fridays and Saturdays; 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Tuesdays–Thursdays and Sundays. Discounted prices: $12 adults, $10 kids from 4-7 p.m. The stretch of the day that ties the middle of the afternoon to the an hour or so before...
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

Marriott resort apologises for ‘unpleasant experience’ after getting one-star review after crocodile attack

A guest at a Marriott resort in Mexico wrote a critical one-star review of her hotel on TripAdvisor after witnessing another tourist being dragged into the ocean by a crocodile. A teenager from California was attacked and dragged underwater by the huge animal while vacationing at the resort, ending up in hospital after fighting it off. Kiana Hummel, 18, managed to keep the crocodile away long enough for others to intervene and help her out of the reptile’s grip during her visit to Puerto Vallarta on Mexico's west coast. A guest named Natalie wrote a review of the hotel,...
EntertainmentPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Couple in a Restaurant Was Embarrassed to Take Leftovers with Them

Each Thursday night, a couple would go to their favorite restaurant and enjoy a meal together. The food was always amazing, and they usually ate everything on their plates. One evening, they decided to really treat themselves, and they ordered the largest meal on the menu. A large order of sticky and tender ribs, a big side of curly fries, and a stack of crispy onions rings!

Comments / 0

Community Policy