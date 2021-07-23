Mildred B. Britton

PENDLETON – Mrs. Mildred (Millie) Barnes Britton was born, July 26, 1934, in Northampton County, daughter to the late Gale Borden and Jessie Tyler Barnes. Millie was a devoted farm wife to William (Billy) Joseph Britton where she spent most of her life working by his side. She was also a faithful and devoted member of Galatia Baptist Church, a church she dearly loved and also served as secretary for many years. She was actively involved with and cherished Galatia WMU and Lydia Sunday School class. Knowing and sharing our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ with her family was a tremendous priority in her life.