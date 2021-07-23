Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Olympics-Andorra, then Yemen: Japan's alphabet gives unique order to opening ceremony parade

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - Global viewers of Friday’s opening ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics may have been confused at the order of the national parade, where Andorra was followed by Yemen. Look no further than Japan’s unique alphabet.

Unlike previous Olympics held in Japan, where athletes marched into the stadium in the English order of their names, Tokyo 2020 followed Japan’s writing system.

“After Italy, Israel, Iraq, India, Indonesia I thought there was a system but that was followed by Uruguay, Ukraine, Uzbekistan and overall it seems random,” one perplexed viewer wrote on Twitter.

“Can anyone explain why Ireland got to go 4th in the Parade of Nations? So intrigued as to the running order of team entering the stadium,” tweeted another.

Blame Japan’s writing system, a bane for learners both native and foreign.

In addition to two alphabets - strictly speaking, syllabaries - comprised of 46 characters each to write the modern language’s sounds phonetically, written Japanese also uses imported Chinese characters, about 2,000 of which are taught through junior high school and are required for basic reading of newspapers and official documents.

The order follows Japanese pronunciation syllable by syllable: a, i, u, e, o, ka, ki, ku, ke, ko and so on through the list of consonants paired with the five vowels.

Moreover, countries were listed by their Japanese pronunciation. For example, Yemen - “Iemen” in Japanese - comes near the front, not the back.

So relax and enjoy that the Seychelles comes right before Equatorial Guinea and Benin just ahead of Venezuela. (Reporting by William Mallard; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

152K+
Followers
186K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yemen#Twitter#Japanese#Chinese#Ka
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
Country
India
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
Country
Iraq
News Break
Sports
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Belarusian sprinter refuses to leave Tokyo

TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - A Belarusian sprinter refused to get on a flight from Tokyo on Sunday after being taken to the airport against her wishes by her team following her complaints about national coaching staff at the Olympic Games. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, 24, sought protection from Japanese police at...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

China moves quickly to replace America in Afghanistan

As the United States withdraws its forces from Afghanistan, China is not hesitating to move in. Earlier this week, nine Taliban leaders accepted Beijing’s invitation and met in Tianjin with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi. One of those leaders was the group’s co-founder, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar. Wang told his visitors that China expects the Taliban to play an important role in the “process of peaceful reconciliation and reconstruction in Afghanistan” and described the group as a “pivotal political and military force” in the country.
SportsAOL Corp

IOC under pressure after Iranian gold medalist accused of being member of U.S.-designated terrorist group

The International Olympic Committee is facing outcry after it allowed an alleged member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to compete and win gold at the Tokyo Olympics. Javad Foroughi secured the gold medal in the 10-meter air pistol on Saturday, the first and only medal so far for Iran in Tokyo. In the days since, international critics, including some from Iran, have accused Foroughi, 41, of being a member of IRGC, a powerful ideological Iranian military branch that answers directly to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Olympics kidnap: Belarusian sprinter remains in stand-off at Tokyo airport after fleeing to Japanese police and saying her team – run by dictator's son – is trying to force her onto flight home because she criticised coaches

A Belarusian sprinter has claimed officials from her country's Olympic committee tried to remove her from Japan after she complained about her coaches in what is suspected to be an attempted kidnapping. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, who was due to compete in the women's 200m race on Monday, told Reuters she did...
PoliticsNew York Post

Russia stops Cubans from entering Estonia on air mattresses

While most Cubans flee their dictatorship via boat to the United States due to its proximity, somehow three Cubans ended up in Russia and then tried to flee that country and theirs on top of an air mattress via the River Narva in a roundabout attempt to get to Spain.
SportsBleacher Report

Olympic 2021 Medal Count: Final Tally, Winners from Day 9 Early Events

The United States boosted its overall medal total at the Tokyo Olympics through three of the marquee summer sports. The Americans closed out the swimming events at the Tokyo Aquatic Center with three gold medals, two in individual races and one in a relay. In gymnastics, Suni Lee and MyKayla...
POTUSCNN

Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

Global stars sing John Lennon’s “Imagine” as Tokyo 2020 kicks off. Following the parade of athletes, musicians from around the world sang a version of John Lennon's “Imagine” together. Angelique Kidjo, Alejandro Sanz, John Legend and Keith Urban all took part in the performance. "Imagination has the power to unite...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
UPI News

China, Russia may be losing patience with Iran

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- There are signs that China and Russia may be losing patience with Iran. As the theocratic regime's traditional backers, seen as bulwarks for the mullahs against Western sanctions, there are growing indications the two superpowers may be tiring of their Iranian friends. Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin were enthusiastic supporters of Barack Obama's deeply flawed nuclear deal with the Iranian regime. The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action was unilaterally shredded by President Donald Trump in 2018, when he imposed his "maximum pressure" campaign of super-tough sanctions on the mullahs.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Tokyo Olympics could be hottest on record as high temperatures hit Japan days before opening ceremony

Japan’s Olympic dreams may have already been marred by Covid-19, but in a games that could be judged a success just by getting through it at all, another unwelcome spectre is threatening to derail even this small triumph: dangerously high temperatures.As parts of California, Canada and Siberia swelter in record-breaking heat waves which have sparked wildfires and raised international concern over the climate crisis, Japan is also on course for temperatures exceeding 30C, potentially leading to the hottest Olympic Games ever.The forecast was not unexpected, and the games have already been dubbed “the rings of fire”, after a report...
Tokyo Olympicsarcamax.com

China 'hurt' by NBC's 'incomplete map' shown at Olympics opening ceremony

China isn’t happy with the “incomplete map” NBC Universal showed during the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony Friday. The demonstration, which featured neither self-ruled Taiwan nor the South China Sea, “hurt the dignity and emotions of the Chinese people,” the Chinese consulate in New York said Saturday on the country’s social media platform Weibo, Reuters reports.
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Olympics-Japan former PM Abe will not attend Games opening ceremony -NHK

TOKYO, July 22 (Reuters) - Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will not attend the Olympics opening ceremony, according to a report by public broadcaster NHK. The report, citing sources close to the former premier, said Abe decided to not attend the event after the government declared a state of emergency and virus restrictions over Tokyo.
Tokyo OlympicsDaily Beast

Japan’s Royalty Ditches Olympics Opening Ceremony in Epic Snub

When the Tokyo 2020 Olympics opening ceremony takes place Friday, one person will be conspicuously absent, Empress Masako. It's not an accident and it's very likely a deliberate snub to the much reviled International Olympic Committee (IOC) executives, who are residing in the finest five-star hotels in the city–while the citizens are told to stay home and buckle up in Tokyo’s fourth State of Emergency.
Economyfa-mag.com

Japan: Olympic Host's Equity Market Is Uniquely Positioned

With the Tokyo Olympics scheduled to take place later this month, all eyes will be on Japan this summer. While there has been a backlash from the Japanese public as a result of Covid-19 concerns, the intentions of the International Olympic Committee remain in support of the games going ahead. Given this uncertainty has already been priced into Japan’s market, whether the games are staged or not has little impact on our portfolio.

Comments / 0

Community Policy