Muscatine, IA

City of Muscatine administrator’s monthly report for June 2021

By Submitted
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Muscatine Police Department was involved in several community events in June including the Senior Resources BBQ, helping instruct a self-defense class for women and children, and supporting the entrepreneurship of a young citizen running a lemonade stand. These are just a few of the unique notes you can find in the monthly City Administrator Report to the City Council and Citizens of Muscatine that is available now.

