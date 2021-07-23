City of Muscatine administrator’s monthly report for June 2021
The Muscatine Police Department was involved in several community events in June including the Senior Resources BBQ, helping instruct a self-defense class for women and children, and supporting the entrepreneurship of a young citizen running a lemonade stand. These are just a few of the unique notes you can find in the monthly City Administrator Report to the City Council and Citizens of Muscatine that is available now.voiceofmuscatine.com
