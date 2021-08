Don't kid yourself, the hot, steamy weather we've been experiencing the past few days here in Minnesota rivals the hot, humid weather going on right now in the tropics!. If you check the latest forecast from the National Weather Service Office in La Crosse, you'll note that they're calling for high temperatures near 95 Wednesday afternoon with dew points in the mid-70's, all of which combine to give us a heat index of temperatures between 100 and 105. Which is no doubt why the NWS issued a Heat Advisory, which is in effect from 10 am to 9 pm Wednesday. 'Dangerously hot' is how they described our current weather on their Twitter page.