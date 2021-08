YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A bronze and silver medalist in the 2000 games in Sydney, Vic Wunderle knows what every Olympic archer is feeling today. “It’s fun! It’s exciting! It’s a lot of pressure trying to be the best in the world and it’s certainly a great honor to be able to represent all of the people at home that have done so much to help get you there.” Wunderle says.