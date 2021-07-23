Cancel
Tri-City Water Follies Weekend, Don’t be a Dingbat. Don’t Drive Drunk.

By Patti Banner
 9 days ago
Washington State Patrol will be conducting Water Follies Emphasis Patrols. It's the biggest weekend the Tri-Cities plays host to, and especially after last year's pandemic, people are determined to have a really great time. If you plan to party, plan to hire an uber or make arrangements to have a designated driver in your crew. Don't make a deadly mistake.

