Fort Myers, FL

Two Olympians representing FGCU in Tokyo

By Sean Barie
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42UzBp_0b6Df2w800

FORT MYERS, Fla.–FGCU swimmer, Petra Halmai, may still be pinching herself after landing in Japan and checking in to the Olympic village as a member of the Hungarian national swim team.

“In her mind it is officially official,” said Petra’s coach Dave Rollins.

However, Petra won’t be the lone FGCU Eagle in Tokyo as former FGCU soccer star Julia Roddar competes with Sweden in women’s soccer.

“It’s an incredible experience just to do that and represent your country,” said FGCU head women’s soccer coach, Jim Blankenship.

Being represented by athletes in the Olympics is nothing new for the school that is hardly more than two decades old. Since 2008, FGCU has been represented in every Summer Olympics.

“It’s such a strong tradition that we’ve had over the years of Olympians coming through FGCU. It’s an honor to be able to keep the tradition going,” said Rollins.

Over the next two weeks, Rollins says he will be a ball of nerves waiting for one of his start swimmers to take her mark before diving in.

“As an athlete I never got nervous but as a coach, all the time,” he said. “There’s just a lot of positive vibes and positive words heading her way.”

Rollins also says he is in regular contact with Halmai as she prepares to swim her only event, the mixed medley relay.

Right down the hall from Rollins’ office, Blankenship will also be glued to his screen as he keeps up with Roddar and Sweden.

“Julia was phenomenal when she was here so for her to be able to continue and have those experiences I almost feel like a proud father,” he said.

Blankenship is especially proud after Roddar and Sweden completed what is the upset of the Olympics, so far, by beating Team USA 3-0 in their opening match.

“She was just beaming to get a result like that against the number one team in the world. So they’re on a pretty good high,” said Blankenship after exchanging text messages with Roddar following the win.

Roddar and Sweden will look to continue their success Saturday morning when Sweden takes on Australia while Halmai continues to practice for her race on July 29.

