The Jets are placing Maye on the non-football injury list for the start of training camp, Field Yates of ESPN reports. This may be a product of tension between player and team, with Maye scheduled to play out 2021 under a franchise tag after negotiations on a long-term contract fell apart ahead of the July 15 deadline. The 28-year-old safety was a 16-game starter the past two seasons, and no injury has been reported so far this spring/summer. Still, it's possible this is unrelated to the contract, and merely a result of Maye suffering an injury while he was away from the team.