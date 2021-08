Sportsnet's Iain MacIntyre joined Mike and Jason to talk about the Oliver Ekman-Larsson deal, his struggling seasons with the Coyotes and the Canucks buying out Jake Virtanen. Mike and Jason are joined by new Canucks defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson. They also continue to break down Jim Benning’s moves over the past week. The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Sports & Media or any affiliates.