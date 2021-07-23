Cancel
Martin Compston: 'Scotland's Justin Bieber' leads cast of The Rig

By Long Reads
BBC
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo millions of Line of Duty fans, Martin Compston will always be Steve Arnott, but to his new Canadian co-star he is Scotland's answer to Justin Bieber. Emily Hampshire had never heard of the Scottish actor when they met for the first time on the set of new Amazon Original thriller The Rig.

