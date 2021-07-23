Martin Compston: 'Scotland's Justin Bieber' leads cast of The Rig

Remember Justin Bieber’s Paris trip less than a month ago? Those romantic dinners with his wife, Hailey Bieber? And even shaking hands with President Emanuelle Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron? Turns out there was more to his excursions than shoveling croissants in the City of Lights. Today, it was revealed that Bieber is the star of Balenciaga’s newest campaign, which was revealed today on the Maison’s Instagram. Captured by American art photographer Katy Grannan, Bieber poses in front of a simple garage while wearing a leather bomber, a white T-shirt, sweatpants pulled up to his stomach, and clunky dad sneakers—it all helps to transform the Biebs into a roughed-up, smoldering babe à la Francais. As for an injection of classic Balenciaga sauciness? On his arm was the label’s classic motorcycle bag.