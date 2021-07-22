Capital Region Pup With Cancer Is Looking For His Forever Home

A non-profit humane organization dedicated to the rescue and rehabilitation of homeless dogs, has several dogs for adoption. I was picked up as a stray in 2020 and taken to a county shelter before I was rescued and brought here to Brittany Foundation. I was only here for a short time before I was adopted but, unfortunately, it was not working out for them so I was returned back here after 7 months. I love to cuddle and prefer to have another doggy friend in the home. The staff here are always singing my praises. They say I am sweet, a great co-pilot, loving, enjoy long walks, belly rubs and snuggling on the couch. I am 8 years old and about 12 lbs. I get along just fine with other dogs my own size and children. They think I am a Jack Russell and Rat Terrier mix. If you are looking for a perfect addition to your family, I am the one for you.