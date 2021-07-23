Cancel
Staten Island, NY

Firefighter indicted in fatal ‘DWI’ crash

 9 days ago

A city fireman has been indicted on a slew of charges for killing a man in a Jackson Heights car crash last year, allegedly while driving drunk. John DaSilva, 31, of Staten Island is charged with nine counts including aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular manslaughter, manslaughter in the second degree, criminally negligent homicide, assault and misdemeanor aggravated driving while intoxicated. He was arraigned July 21 faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

