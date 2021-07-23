Cancel
El Paso County, TX

EPCSO arrests one in connection to Horizon area dog abandonment caught on video

By Staff Report
elpasoheraldpost.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDays after a video surfaced of two people abandoning a dog along a road near Horizon City, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) officials say one man has been arrested. Friday afternoon, EPCSO officials confirmed that 68-year-old Luis Antonio Campos has been charged with Animal Cruelty and taken into custody. Campos was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility with a $5,000.00 bond.

