EPCSO arrests one in connection to Horizon area dog abandonment caught on video
Days after a video surfaced of two people abandoning a dog along a road near Horizon City, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) officials say one man has been arrested. Friday afternoon, EPCSO officials confirmed that 68-year-old Luis Antonio Campos has been charged with Animal Cruelty and taken into custody. Campos was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility with a $5,000.00 bond.elpasoheraldpost.com
Comments / 4