Island County, WA

Former county commissioner diagnosed with case of breakthrough COVID-19

By Karina Andrew
whidbeynewstimes.com
 10 days ago

Former Island County commissioner Helen Price Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 this month, and she’s crediting the vaccine for how mild her case has been. Price Johnson was already fully vaccinated — meaning she had received the complete dosage of her chosen vaccine and waited for two weeks — before coming in contact with the person she suspects she caught the virus from, an unvaccinated minor who had been traveling out of state.

