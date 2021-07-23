Suicides at bridge renew interest in nets
Two recent deaths at the Deception Pass Bridge this month have renewed calls for barriers like fencing or netting to prevent future tragedies. Witnesses saw a 60-year-old man from Oak Harbor jump off the bridge the night of July 1. A couple of weeks later, witnesses saw a 21-year-old woman from Kent jump off the bridge on July 17. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Island County Coroner Robert Bishop. A LifeFlight helicopter was called to Cornet Bay after the young woman jumped, but she passed away.www.whidbeynewstimes.com
