John Legend, Keith Urban perform 'Imagine' at Tokyo opening ceremony

By Kerry Breen
TODAY.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Lennon and Yoko Ono's classic song "Imagine" was performed by a group of international artists during the opening ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. The song's first verse was performed at the Olympic Stadium by Tokyo's Suginami Junior Chorus while a replica of the earth, made up of more than 1,800 drones, rotated in the sky overhead. After the children performed, the ceremony pivoted to feature pre-recorded video performances.

