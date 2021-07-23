2022 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: BJ Thompson, DE, Stephen F. Austin University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2022 NFL Draft?. I believe my athleticism and versatility make me special and a top prospect. Being able to run and jump as I do at 6’6 is a gift. I played, excelled, and received offers in football, basketball, and track out of high school. I even received offers on the offensive side of the ball and honestly believe I could catch touchdowns at the next level as well. I believe being able to showcase my skills at my pro day will increase my draft stock tremendously.www.nfldraftdiamonds.com
