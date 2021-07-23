Cancel
Homeless

As housing crisis spreads, lawmakers hope $400M will help

By Moe Clark, Colorado Newsline
Durango Herald
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado’s affordable housing crisis touches every inch of the state, whether it’s rising rents coupled with stagnant wages, limited available affordable units, or unattainable building costs. State lawmakers this session set aside $400 million in federal coronavirus relief money to try to alleviate the growing housing pressure seen across the...

