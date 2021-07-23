MS Edge browser's favourites not saved in appropriate (C:) folder

Starting after Microsoft Cumulative and Security updates released in June 2021, our users have been experiencing issues where they are unable to connect to Global Protect after resuming from a reboot or sleep. The blue "connect" button is present, and our portal is selected, but clicking the button does nothing. The PANGP Virtual Ethernet Adapter is in a disabled state and cannot be enabled, even with administrative privileges. The issue is subsides when the user reboots the laptop between 3-6 times, but will re-occur sporadically after reboots or the device goes to sleep. This has been observed on multiple versions of Global Protect (5.0.7-2, 5.2.4-21, 5.2.5-84,5.2.7) and on multiple device models (surface, dell), but all on Windows 10 1909 build. We suspect that KB5003974 is the cause of these issues, but have been able to roll back that update in any of our trials. Subsequent updates, such as July 21 patches, seem to cause the issue to re-occur.