I completely missed this over the weekend! How does this not become a prairie fire?. Thank you so much to Jordan Woroniecki and his Facebook update on the Keene Rig Fire. By the way, I totally copy/pasted his name there. I would have had to go back and forth from the source three times to get it right. WORONIECKI. This guy turned me on to a story via BPRN. I story somehow I had completely missed when I was hiding from the sun over the weekend.