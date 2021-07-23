Achievement: Local student recognized as Honor Society member
GALESBURG, Ill. — Davin Conway of Sarcoxie has been recognized as a senior member of Pi Sigma Alpha, the national political science honor society, which was founded in 1920 for the purpose of bringing together students and faculty interested in the study of government and politics. Conway is a member of the Knox College Class of 2021. Founded in 1837, Knox College is a national liberal arts college.
