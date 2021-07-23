Cancel
The Week's Top Stories: Market Records, Crocs Hot, and Airlines Rebound

By Carlo Versano
cheddar.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Wall Street to Silicon Valley, these are the top stories that moved markets and had investors, business leaders, and entrepreneurs talking this week on Cheddar. U.S. stocks had a winning week as strong corporate earnings overcame concerns about slowing growth as the Delta strain of the coronavirus threatens to slam the brakes on the pandemic recovery. The Dow, S&P, and Nasdaq all finished the week higher with the Dow finishing above 35,000 for the first time. That was a nice rebound from where the week started, when the Dow dropped more than 700 points. Earnings also eclipsed some concerning data from the labor market, which showed 419,000 initial jobless claims were filed last week, up from a revised 368,000 the week prior and significantly higher than the expectations of 350,000. Still, continuing jobless claims declined by 29,000 to a fresh pandemic-era low. Meanwhile, a weeks-long rally in bond yields continued fears that the major concern facing the markets is no longer inflation but sluggish economic growth — especially if the state of the pandemic erodes optimism that COVID could be a thing of the past anytime soon.

