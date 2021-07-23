Cancel
TV Series

‘Grantchester’ Goes on Holiday in Season 6 First Look (PHOTO)

By Diane Snyder, TV Insider
Marietta Daily Journal
 8 days ago

Even when they’re on vacation, the Grantchester crew can’t avoid a dead body. Perhaps that’s the reason for the serious expressions on the faces of stars Robson Green and Tom Brittney in the above publicity photo for Season 6 of the British mystery series, which premieres on PBS on Sunday, October 3.

