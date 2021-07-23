Continued detention of Geo Barents search and rescue ship endangers lives at sea

The international medical humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) today officially requested the release of its ship, the Geo Barents, from administrative detention in the post of Augusta, Italy, so it can urgently resume lifesaving search and rescue operations in the central Mediterranean Sea. MSF has addressed all 22 deficiencies identified by the Italian Maritime Authority during its 14-hour inspection of the vessel on July 2.