Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Their Nearly 50-Year Friendship Stays Strong Thanks To Simple Gestures

NPR
 10 days ago

Editor's note: Diane Bezucha, who co-produced this interview, works for StoryCorps and is the daughter of Gary Bezucha. Since the beginning, their friendship has grown out of simple gestures. The best friends met when Greg Klatkiewicz, now 71, started bumming cigarettes from Gary "Zooks" Bezucha, 70, on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, where they were both physical therapy students in the 1970s.

text.npr.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deborah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Camping#Storycorps#Npr#Blue Dot#The Library Of Congress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Amomama

My Husband Calls Me Worthless over Bad Cooking

A new bride turned the tables on her husband who was always complaining about her cooking with the help of her mother-in-law. I have been married for a little over a year now, and what they say about the first year being the hardest is so true. Before our marriage my husband was the sweetest, most adoring man, but that all changed after we married.
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Old Dying Woman Sweetly Addresses Her Husband

An old woman is in her last moment of life, and her loving husband is at her bedside. The two are discussing their long and happy life together. The woman looked at her husband and said, "Oh, Harry! You have been by my side for every hardship in my life." Harry was overwhelmed with emotion and could not speak.
Relationship Advicearcamax.com

Ask Amy: Couple copes with texts and subtexts

Dear Amy: I recently went on a two-week vacation with my husband “Rob,” and “Patsy,” the wife of another couple we have traveled with in the past. The husband did not want to go on this particular trip, so it was just the three of us. From the first day,...
Relationship AdviceWashington Missourian

Rohrbachs wed 50 years

Ken and Carol Rohrbach celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Aug. 14. They were joined by their daughter, Audra Arand, and her husband, Travis, as well as their granddaughter, Lauren Arand, at the Top of the Rock at Big Cedar Lodge. Many celebrations were observed at that time, including the couple’s 50th anniversary, Audra’s and Travis’ 20th anniversary and Lauren’s high school graduation.
Pepper Pike, OHCleveland Jewish News

Friendship Circle walk returns after year away

After a year away from its Pepper Pike campus, Friendship Circle of Cleveland’s 12th annual My Walk 4 Friends will return for its traditional walk experience and activities on Aug. 15. Rabbi Yossi Marozov, executive director of Friendship Circle of Cleveland, said returning to the organization’s property for the event...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

I’m Raising My Sister’s Kid, but My Parents Still Hate Me – Story of the Day

My sister was the golden child, and I had to raise her baby when she got pregnant. But my parents would not give me any love and did the unspeakable years later. By the time I was five years old, I could tell that my parents preferred my sister, Madeline, over me. Although I was younger, they barely paid me any attention. My birthdays were small and simple, whereas they would throw big events for my sister.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Al Roker shares bittersweet message involving his daughter

Al Roker has three children who he is incredibly close to which is why saying goodbye to them is so hard. The Today show weatherman surprised fans on Saturday when he revealed his youngest daughter, Leila, had jetted to Tokyo to also report on the Olympics. While he was ecstatic...
Diseases & TreatmentsHammond Daily Star

Migraines can be serious

Migraine is a common condition, affecting more than 37 million people in the United States and up to 148 million worldwide. According to the World Health Organization, migraine is around twice as common in women than men. Often, the primary migraine symptom is a moderate to severe headache, and 85 percent of people with migraine headaches experience throbbing pain.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘I stood there holding my baby as she sent me pictures of an ultrasound. I was speechless. But deep down I knew.’: Mom’s breathtaking journey adopting 2 newborns only 4 months apart

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “When I was 6 weeks old, I went to have an ultrasound for tummy issues and they noticed my ovaries were not hooked up right. The doctor at the time felt it would be best to remove them completely. When I was 13 years old, I found out I would never be able to have children. It was then that I started researching adoption. As I grew older my biggest fear was to have to someday tell a prospective spouse that I would never be able to birth our children. Then I met Jason. He was a single dad to 2 wonderful little boys and we fell head over heels.
Celebritiesmyhoustonmajic.com

Alfonso Ribeiro Cites His Interracial Marriage For Not Being Accepted By The Black Community

Alfonso Ribeiro made a name for himself in Hollywood with the iconic role as Carlton Banks on the hit ’90s sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The show became a fixture in Black households across America, particularly with many favoring the character of Carlton specifically. However, the seasoned actor who plays him isn’t feeling the love from his community in real life, and the reason being due to his marriage to a white woman.

Comments / 0

Community Policy