A Guide to the Columbia Arts District

The Columbia's Art District - a creative's scene. This destination was developed by visionaries to establish a physical place for artists and makers to have a space to truly express themselves and display their art. The Arts District has now not only morphed into a place for artists, but a place of retail and enjoyment for the entire community. The area is blossoming with art, creativity, retail, dining, and entertainment fueled by the energy and vibe of local artists and idealists.