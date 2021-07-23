2022 Toyota Corolla Cross First Look: A Corolla On Stilts Or Something More?

Toyota aims to bring a fresh look to the Tundra to compete with rivals in the fiercely competitive truck segment. While most people spend a great deal of time worrying about how their car or truck looks from the outside, the interior is just as important, if not more so. After all, as the owner and driver, that's where you'll end up spending the majority of your time. After the plastic fantastic decade we called the 1990s, automakers have started to take interior quality a lot more seriously, and we're all better off as a result. Toyota isn't letting up, either, dropping a new teaser regarding the brand new interior of the upcoming 2022 Tundra.