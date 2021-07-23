2022 Toyota Corolla Cross First Look: A Corolla On Stilts Or Something More?
Now along with a hatch, a sedan, and a special edition, the Corolla will be sold as a crossover as well. It was only a matter of time I suppose before Toyota decided it needed something with a bit more mass appeal compared to the CH-R. While a very youthful take on the compact crossover space, the CH-R doesn’t translate very well as a family crossover. Plus, being front-wheel drive only doesn’t help its case either.www.autoguide.com
