Zumbrota residents asked to remain 'vigilant' after police search fails to find suspect
ZUMBROTA, Minn. – A "shelter in place" order is rescinded but Zumbrota residents are asked to remain vigilant after a police search Friday. The Zumbrota Police Department asked people living in the area of 9th St E, 13th St E, 12th St E, Lally Lane, 190th, and Dorothea Drive to remain in their homes with the doors locked late Friday afternoon while officers looked for a male, roughly six feet tall and dressed in black.www.kimt.com
