Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Vancouver Canucks to acquire Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Conor Garland

By Originally posted on
Posted by 
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ygf37_0b6D5u2A00
This is a huge deal in terms of salary, as the Canucks clear three bad contracts off the books to make room for Oliver Ekman-Larsson. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The Canucks have landed their big fish, acquiring Oliver Ekman-Larsson from the Arizona Coyotes. Vancouver will also land restricted free-agent forward Conor Garland, according to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports. The Coyotes are expected to receive Vancouver’s first-round pick this year (ninth overall), a 2022 second-round pick and forwards Antoine Roussel, Loui Eriksson and Jay Beagle, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, who also notes that the Coyotes will be retaining 12 percent of Ekman-Larsson’s salary.

This is a huge deal in terms of salary, as the Canucks clear three bad contracts off the books to make room for Ekman-Larsson. The 30-year-old defenseman carries a cap hit of $8.25 million through the 2026-27 season, but is owed $10.5 million in actual salary each of the next three years. Even after the Coyotes retained a portion of Ekman-Larsson's salary, Vancouver is taking on a huge risk that the veteran defenseman will be able to not only maintain his current level of play, but rebound to the levels that landed him that deal in the first place.

In 2018 when he signed the eight-year, $66 million extension, Ekman-Larsson was coming off a 14-goal, 42-point campaign with the Coyotes. He had previously received votes for the Norris Trophy on four occasions and had just posted his fifth consecutive season with double-digit goal totals. The risky part, even then, was that it was a true extension, signed with a full year still left on his previous deal. While that final year at $5.5 million was also very productive, this new contract hasn’t brought much success for the Swedish defender.

In 2019-20, he scored just nine goals and 30 points in 66 games, while seeing his possession numbers drop across the board. Despite still seeing prime power-play time, Ekman-Larsson managed just seven power-play points. This season, he scored just three times in 46 games, logging his lowest point total since the lockout-shortened 2012-13 campaign. That came after a 2020 offseason filled with trade talks, with Vancouver and Boston his two preferred destinations.

To make room for him in Vancouver, the Canucks are moving out three contracts that total $12 million in cap room this season but will actually require just $8.1 million in actual salary (minus some of the bonus payments that were likely already made by the Canucks) from the Coyotes. The most crucial part for Arizona is that each of Roussel, Beagle and Eriksson will become unrestricted free agents next season, meaning this is very little commitment from the Coyotes. A high first-round pick to swap Ekman-Larsson’s expensive deal for ones that will affect the Coyotes only this season is a steal, although there is of course that other player heading to Vancouver.

Garland, 25, has come on as the Coyotes' most impressive forward in recent years, scoring 39 points in each of the last two seasons. His 47 goals in 164 games since entering the NHL will be a welcome addition to the Canucks lineup, although how much it will cost is still uncertain. Garland is an arbitration-eligible restricted free agent with quite a case, after his previous two-year, $1.55 million (total) deal expires.

In all, this is a risk from the Canucks' standpoint. Betting on Ekman-Larsson to rediscover his top-end form in a flat-cap era is one that could cost them good, young players in the future, especially considering the other negotiations that the Canucks have coming up this summer. Sure, they moved out some bad money for this year, but this deal has financial ramifications that far outreach the 2021-22 season.

Comments / 0

Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

265
Followers
1K+
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antoine Roussel
Person
Loui Eriksson
Person
Elliotte Friedman
Person
Conor Garland
Person
Jay Beagle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona Sports#Coyotes#The Norris Trophy#Swedish#Roussel Beagle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
Place
Vancouver, CA
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLDerrick

Coyotes trade Ekman-Larsson to Canucks as NHL trades heat up

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes pulled off a blockbuster trade in the hours leading up to the NHL draft, sending captain Oliver Ekman-Larsson and forward Conor Garland to the Vancouver Canucks for the No. 9 selection, a 2022 second-round pick, 2023 seventh-rounder and three veteran forwards. It was...
NHLchatsports.com

Canucks: What does Conor Garland bring to the team?

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 15: Conor Garland #83 of the Arizona Coyotes skates with the puck against the St. Louis Blues the third period of the NHL game at Gila River Arena on February 15, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) The Vancouver Canucks made quite a...
NHLSportsnet.ca

Craig Morgan on what Ekman-Larsson has left, Garland 'electric on the ice'

Chris Faber on the Canucks picks and draft plan in the later rounds. Canucks Army and Canucks Conversation's Chris Faber breaks down some of Vancouver picks and why he can see big things from one of the later selections. Listen. Jonathan Myrenberg on being picked by the Canucks. July 24...
NHLSportsnet.ca

Ekman-Larsson doesn't need to be 'No. 1' for Canucks to provide value

VANCOUVER – Finally unshackled from the Loui Eriksson disaster and two other onerous contracts, the Vancouver Canucks need to be better at managing their salary cap. But they also need to be better at managing expectations. When Eriksson was signed to that six-year, $36-million anvil in 2016, he was sold...
NHLSportsnet.ca

Watch Live: Oliver Ekman-Larsson addresses media after trade to Canucks

Having been traded to the Vancouver Canucks less than 24 hours ago, defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson will address the media at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET for the first time as a Canuck. You can watch the press conference live right here on Sportsnet.ca. NOTE: If the video player...
NHLPosted by
Arizona Sports

Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s Arizona Coyotes career: By the numbers

The Coyotes traded captain Oliver Ekman-Larsson to the Vancouver Canucks Friday, as first reported by 98.7 FM’s John Gambadoro. The Coyotes went 24-26-6 last season, and the team’s offseason moves indicate that a rebuild is potentially under way. Ekman-Larsson was the Coyotes captain but had not had the productive seasons...
NHLtheScore

Report: Canucks getting Coyotes' Ekman-Larsson in blockbuster involving Eriksson

The Vancouver Canucks are acquiring defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson and forward Conor Garland from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for forwards Loui Eriksson, Jay Beagle, and Antoine Roussel, as well as the ninth overall pick in Friday's draft, a second-round pick in 2022, and a seventh-rounder in 2023, reports TSN's Pierre LeBrun.
NHLNHL

Ekman-Larsson comfortable he can 'help the Canucks out a lot'

The 30-year-old defenseman was traded to the Canucks with forward Conor Garland by the Arizona Coyotes on Friday for forwards Loui Eriksson, Jay Beagle and Antoine Roussel, the No. 9 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, a second-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, and a seventh-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.
NHLSportsnet.ca

Conor Garland on his signing with the Canucks and being a fan favourite

Rintoul & Surman – Hour 3 and Hour 4: Conor Garland on his new contract. Bik and Jamie are joined by newly acquired Conor Garland to talk about his new deal with the Canucks. Sportsnet’s Brendan Dunlop joins to talk about the latest from the summer Olympics in Tokyo and Irfaan Gaffar of The Fourth Period joins to discuss trades, signings and buyouts in the NHL. The views and opinions expressed […]
NHLchatsports.com

Canucks: Conor Garland signs five-year, $24.75 million contract

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 22: Conor Garland #83 of the Arizona Coyotes awaits a face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period of the NHL game at Gila River Arena on February 22, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) The Vancouver Canucks continue to...
NHLcanucksarmy.com

WDYTT: Your review of the Canucks’ offseason so far

Welcome back to WDYTT, the only hockey column on the internet with a full no-movement clause, unless you count occasionally getting bumped to Wednesdays. It’s been quite a week since we last met. Last Wednesday, the Seattle Kraken emerged from the depths and took 30 players overboard, including Kole Lind.
NHLSportsnet.ca

Canucks Central: Is Quinn Hughes a true #1 D-Man?

Craig MacEwan and Chad Dey discuss what makes a true no. 1 defenseman in the NHL and Sportsnet’s Luke Fox joins to talk about the latest free agency news across the NHL. The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Sports & Media or any […]
NHLchatsports.com

Avalanche replace Philipp Grubauer; trade for Darcy Kuemper from Coyotes

The Arizona Coyotes traded goaltender Darcy Kuemper to the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday in exchange for a 2022 first-round draft pick, a conditional 2024 third-round pick and defenseman Conor Timmins. Multiple reports said the Coyotes would pay $1 million of Kuemper’s $4.5 million salary-cap hit as part of the deal.
NHLfiveforhowling.com

Free Agency Recap: Which players are moving on from the Coyotes?

It is safe to say that the Arizona Coyotes will look like a completely different team come next season. There have been several players added to the roster through trades or free agency. These have all been covered on the site, but fans may wonder which players from last season are not returning. Although the Coyotes are headed into a rough few years, fans can still enjoy cheering for past Coyotes players to succeed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy