Owensboro Eastern beats South Bend 1-0 in Cal Ripken Regionals

Dremail Carothers had all the right stuff on Friday for Owensboro Eastern 12U Allstars, allowing zero runs and besting South Bend 1 by a score of 1-0. The pitching was strong on both sides. Dremail Carothers struck out 11, while South Bend 1 pitchers sat down 11. Carothers lasted six innings, allowing three hits and zero runs while striking out 11 and walking zero. Owensboro Eastern 12U Allstars launched one home run on the day. Ty Lillpop hit the game winning home run in the sixth inning. Owensboro Eastern 12U Allstars totaled seven hits. Ross Milburn and Ty Lillpop both managed multiple hits for Owensboro Eastern 12U Allstars. Ross Milburn went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead Owensboro Eastern 12U Allstars in hits. Dremail Carothers, Khilan Hamilton, Gunnar Hendricks, Peyton Isbell, Ty Lillpop, and Ross Milburn led the team in defense with no errors. Owensboro Eastern will take the field Saturday 7/24/2021 at 11am CST.