Nearly half of U.S. counties reporting substantial community transmission of COVID-19

By ABC News
abccolumbia.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABC NEWS– Nearly half of all counties across the nation report high or substantial community transmission of COVID-19. Health officials say the Delta variant is hitting unvaccinated areas especially hard. ABC’s Reena Roy has the latest.

