Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke this summer

By Gregory Pollak
CBS Austin
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeat exhaustion, heat stroke, two things you must look out for when you and loved ones are spending time outside. Many people don’t know the difference. I asked a few people at Bud Jones Restaurant. "Well I think heat exhaustion is when you’re just working and you over do it...

#Heat Stroke#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Cramps#Gatorade#Bud Jones Restaurant
