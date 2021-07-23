Graceland’s Newest Exhibit Brings the Magic of Disney to Memphis
Today, Graceland celebrates the opening of “Inside the Walt Disney Archives.” The opening marks the second appearance of the traveling exhibit in the United States, after prior appearances in Santa Ana, California, and Japan. The 450 objects on display span the history of the archives, beginning with the man Walt Disney himself, all the way through more recent films, like Frozen and the live-action Beauty and the Beast.memphisparent.com
