Deadline Approaching In Louisiana For SBA Disaster Loans For Property Damage Due To Winter Storm
Director Tanya N. Garfield of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West today reminded Louisiana private nonprofit organizations of the Aug. 23, 2021, deadline to apply for an SBA federal disaster loan for property damage caused by severe winter storms that occurred Feb. 11-19, 2021. Private nonprofits that provide essential services of a governmental nature are eligible for assistance.www.kedm.org
