Michael Ray is sharing more new music from his upcoming project due later this summer. The song called “Just The Way I Am” will be released on Friday, July 30th. Michael said, “This song really feels autobiographical for me. It touches on the good parts of people while still acknowledging that they have faults and flaws, myself included. I relate to it so fully that it feels like I could have written it. I hope that when fans hear it, they understand more about me and maybe even relate to it themselves.”