Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

NCAA informs UConn men’s basketball program that probationary period has ended

Janesville Gazette
 8 days ago

HARTFORD, Conn. — UConn men’s basketball probationary period — which included a reduction in scholarships and recruiting restrictions — has concluded, the NCAA informed the university. The penalties, which came as a result of a number of recruiting violations in the Kevin Ollie era, lasted from 2018-20. The NCAA deemed...

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Gay
Person
Ray Allen
Person
Derek Hamilton
Person
Kevin Ollie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uconn#Uconn Athletics#Overtime Elite#Hartford Courant#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of Connecticut
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
College SportsCharlotteObserver.com

UConn: Probation over NCAA violations under Ollie ends

The two-year probation imposed on UConn men's basketball for NCAA violations under former coach Kevin Ollie has ended. The governing body informed the school it has met all NCAA regulations, the university said Friday. “We will continue to be committed to adhering to the highest standard of NCAA compliance,” athletic...
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Why USA Men's Basketball Has a 'Gregg Popovich Problem'

Chris Broussard: “Popovich is 11-6 in international play. They were 75-1 under Krzyzewski, and we hadn’t lost an Olympic game in 25 years. He’s 6-3 in games that matter internationally. He’s doing a BAD job. There are other reasons –‘ does the roster fit?’ and players aren’t playing well, I get all that, but there are no two ways about it, he’s struggling in international play. They’ve lost three out of their last four if you count exhibitions and he’s 11-6… Popovich is trying to run an offense with ball and player movement, which I like and I think is the best way to play basketball because a 5-man team that is talented is going to beat a team that is just ISO for the most part, but these players aren’t used to playing that way. That’s not how most teams play in the NBA anymore, and it’s not how our greatest players grow up playing. We’re not used to guarding those types of offenses anymore either… We got some issues here, and Popovich’s coaching has been one of them… We say that ‘the world has caught up…’ The whole world HAS caught up, but no individual country has caught us. We’re not playing ‘the world’, we’re playing individual countries. Slovenia has two million people, think about that. Brooklyn has more people than Slovenia!” (Full Video Above)
NBAPosted by
247Sports

Isaiah Jackson selected with No. 22 pick in 2021 NBA Draft

Kentucky forward Isaiah Jackson was selected with the No. 22 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The No. 22 pick used to draft Jackson originally belonged to the Los Angeles Lakers but was dealt to the Washington Wizards as part of a trade involving former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook. The Wizards then dealt Jackson to the Indiana Pacers.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit’s Blunt Message

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit had a blunt admission when discussing the state of his favorite sport. The sport of college football is changing, fast. With the Name, Image and Likeness rules, the landscape of the sport is changing quickly. Tradition is changing, too – Oklahoma and Texas will leave the Big 12 for the SEC in a couple of years.
College Sportstheonlycolors.com

NCAA Men’s Basketball: Top-60 teams preseason rankings, No. 1-30

This 2021-2022 college basketball season, will, in all likelihood, be one for the ages. Literally. It is doubtful that college basketball will ever be older than it is this season because of the one-time NCAA waiver allowing athletes an extra year of eligibility to replace the lost postseason opportunity from the 2019-20 season.
French Lick, INchatsports.com

Men's Basketball Hosts Reunion

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana men's basketball coach and IU Athletics hosted the largest gathering of the program's former players, coaches and managers this past weekend in French Lick. The group, which included legendary Coach , enjoyed a dinner and reception at the West Baden Springs Hotel on Sunday and then took part in an 18-hole golf scramble at the fabled Pete Dye Golf Course at French Lick on Monday.
Peoria, ILmcdonoughvoice.com

How Bradley AD Chris Reynolds landed atop the NCAA men's basketball committee

PEORIA — Chris Reynolds had a Zoom meeting to remember last week. Bradley's vice president for intercollegiate athletics was appointed chairman of the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee for the 2022-23 season, an announcement that came during one of the committee's video calls. Reynolds was excused while the group...
College Sportsccsubluedevils.com

Arian Dehnavi Set to Join Men's Basketball Program

Central Connecticut head men's basketball coach Patrick Sellers has announced the addition of Arian Dehnavi to the program for the 2021-22 season. Dehnavi becomes the seventh newcomer to join the Blue Devils roster since Sellers' hiring. Dehnavi is a 6-foot-10 center from Montreal, Quebec, Canada. He attended one of the...
BasketballPosted by
Hartford Courant

UConn women’s basketball freshman Amari DeBerry named to USA Basketball’s U19 World Cup team, joining teammate Azzi Fudd

UConn women’s basketball freshman Amari DeBerry earned a spot on the United States’ U19 World Cup team, USA Basketball announced Monday, and will be joining Huskies teammate Azzi Fudd in going for gold next month. The U19 team will train in Washington, D.C., Wednesday-next Tuesday before continuing preparations in Europe ahead of the FIBA U19 World Cup, which runs Aug. 7-19 in Debrecen, Hungary. ...
College SportsTimes Union

Kyle Arrington no longer with Siena men's basketball program

Siena senior center Kyle Arrington said he's leaving the basketball program for mental and physical reasons without ever playing a game for the Saints. "Mental reasons and not being 100%," Arrington texted after Siena announced he was no longer with the program. The 6-foot-10 Arrington sat out last season as...
College SportsLebanon-Express

OSU men's basketball: Chol Marial discovered basketball as his future

Chol Marial grew up playing soccer, but he can thank his brother for his basketball career. Marial played soccer with friends in his age growing up in Rumbek, South Sudan. It was people older than him, including his brother, whose first name is Marial, who took part in basketball. Even though he was the tallest among his peers, Marial stuck with soccer because it was fun and there was no pressure.
Cape Girardeau, MODu Quoin Evening Call

SEMO to host free event for men's basketball program

Southeast Missouri's men's basketball program will host its inaugural Cement Your Legacy Block Party on Saturday, July 31 at Arena Park. The event, scheduled for 11 a.m.-1 p.m., CT, is FREE of charge. Hot dogs, chips and water will be provided. Any canned food donations will be accepted and later donated to a local food bank or pantry. SEMO's basketball players and staff, and the Cape Girardeau Police and Fire Departments will be on hand for a fun day of games and activities.
College Sportsusalaxmagazine.com

NCAA Approves 60-Second Shot Clock Reset for Men's Lacrosse

Beginning in the 2021-22 academic year, the shot clock in men's lacrosse will reset to 60 seconds when the offensive team retains possession after taking a valid shot and in other specific situations in the offensive half of the field. The change was approved Wednesday by the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel.
Sacramento, CAhornetsports.com

MEN’S BASKETBALL RELEASES 2021-22 SCHEDULE

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Sacramento State 14th-year head men's basketball coach Brian Katz announced the program's 2021-22 schedule today. The schedule includes 29 regular season games, comprised of 13 at home, 15 on the road and one on a neutral floor. Most home games will begin at 7:05 p.m (three games will start at 2:05 p.m.). The neutral floor game will be the annual Sacramento State-UC Davis matchup at the Golden 1 Center on Nov. 23. The two teams will be playing one another in the downtown arena for the fifth time in the last six seasons (last year's game did not happen because of the pandemic). The Hornets and Aggies have split the previous four matchups at Golden 1, with Sacramento State winning each of the last two.
NBAPosted by
Hartford Courant

UConn men’s basketball guard Jalen Gaffney looking to make big improvement, seize his moment as a junior

Jalen Gaffney has shown flashes of the player UConn’s men’s basketball coaches recruited in the summer of 2018 and landed on the heels of James Bouknight. But it has been only flashes, and that’s something Gaffney, heading into his junior year, is trying to change. “A lot of it has to do with the mental side, just having the confidence in myself,” Gaffney said this week. “I believe I’m a ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy