Austin, TX

SOLD: Pieces of iconic ACL Live backdrop sell in auction for as much as $80,000

By Claire Partain
Austonia
 8 days ago

Lucky buyers got to "own a piece of Austin history"—for a price tag of up to $80,000—after Austin City Limits sold 20 separate sections of the original backdrop from the historic television series in an online auction .

The piece, which depicts Austin's ever-growing skyline and includes landmarks including the University of Texas and the Texas Capitol, was sold to 20 separate buyers for over $265,000.

While some less visually appealing panels of twinkling Austin lights sold for as low as $1,500, the panel depicting the Capitol sold for over $80,000. Similarly, the glowing University of Texas tower panel sold for $45,050.

Austin PBS sold the pieces as part of a farewell to Studio 6A, where the original set for ACL's television program was shot. Icons including Willie Nelson and Loretta Lynn have played in front of the backdrop for years since it was instituted in 1982. The panel was put out of use in 2010.

Bidding began on Monday and ended Friday morning at 10 a.m. All proceeds went to Austin PBS and will be used to help the production company move locations in 2022.

The panel may be sold, but it will see one last hurrah as famed country artist Garth Brooks takes the stage on July 20-21 for another fundraiser to help with move out expenses.

