There was no party, no welcome... and no ship. The America was to arrive at the Fort Madison riverfront at 8 a.m. today and depart at 2 p.m. But that didn’t happen. The first of the 22 American Cruise Line ships scheduled to dock in Fort Madison experienced “unforeseen issues” in Hannibal, Mo. on Thursday, but didn’t notify Fort Madison officials until almost 10 p.m.