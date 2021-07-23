The Blackhawks Are Still “Grinding Away” on a Trade for Seth Jones

Hello, just stopping by to check in on everyone’s sanity. The NHL Entry Draft is still about two and a half hours away and the Chicago Blackhawks currently still hold the 12th overall selection in the draft. In the meantime, of course, we’re still waiting on any news on a potential deal between the Blackhawks and Columbus Blue Jackets to send defenseman Seth Jones to Chicago – ideally (and so far reportedly) without Alec DeBrincat or Kirby Dach. Indeed, if a deal is going to get done, it’ll likely include the first pick in tonight’s draft, which means it’d have to come together before tonight.