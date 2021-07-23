DuckDuckGo’s Email Protection Service Explained

First CDP to Provide Granular Data Privacy and Governance Controls for Apple ATT. mParticle, the largest independent Customer Data Platform, announced a series of new features to help companies comply with data privacy rules and regulations, including the latest Apple iOS 14.5 App Tracking Transparency (ATT) requirements. Growing privacy restrictions in Apple’s recent iOS 14.5 release, which includes the ATT framework, are designed to address privacy concerns and help users understand and control how their data is being tracked and used. These changes, however, bring new challenges to brands and vendors that leverage customer data to power personalized experiences. mParticle is the first CDP to help customers enforce granular privacy controls in compliance with iOS 14.5 privacy guidelines.