DuckDuckGo’s Email Protection Service Explained
DuckDuckGo has already made a name for itself with a privacy-focused search engine that has continued to grow in popularity over the years. Now it is taking another leap forward in privacy with email protection. Described as an email forwarding service, DuckDuckGo is looking for yet another way to provide privacy protection for users on the internet. So how does DuckDuckGo‘s email forwarding service protect you online? Let’s find out.www.maketecheasier.com
Comments / 0