Eurofins Viracor Test Measures T Cell Response to Determine COVID-19 Immunity

WALTHAM, Mass., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T-cell receptor (TCR) engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced that Gavin MacBeath, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at TScan, will present the findings of TScan's work to discover the targets of T cells in recovering COVID-19 patients at the Cell-Mediated Therapies for Infectious Disease Summit. The Company published these targets in an October 2020 paper in Immunity , showcasing the power of the company's high-throughput T-cell target discovery platform, TargetScan. The presentation will also feature in vitro data comparing several polyepitope T-cell vaccine candidates based on the Company's novel T cell target discoveries.
