Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Americas

Government Of Canada Announces New Shelters For Indigenous Peoples Facing Gender-based Violence

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

IQALUIT, NU, July 23, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to securing the safety of Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people who are escaping gender-based violence.

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC); the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services; the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs; with Rebecca Kudloo, President of Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada; and Aluki Kotierk, President of Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated (NTI), highlighted a $724.1 million federal investment to expand culturally relevant supports for Indigenous Peoples facing gender-based violence and support new emergency shelters and transitional (second-stage) housing across the country, including in the North and in urban centres.

This includes $420 million over five years through CMHC to fund the construction of at least 38 Indigenous-led emergency shelters and at least 50 Indigenous-led transition homes across Canada. This is in addition to a $304.1 million investment over five years and a further $96.6 million annually through Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) to support the operation of these shelters and transition homes, as well as the expansion of funding for culturally relevant violence prevention projects.

A Call for Proposals for the construction and ongoing operation of Indigenous-led shelters and transition homes will be launched in early fall 2021, which will be open to all Indigenous Peoples.

The Government of Canada recognizes that the COVID-19 pandemic has added pressures to the challenges that Inuit women and children face when seeking refuge from gender-based violence. As part of the more than $75 million of flexible funding ISC has provided to NTI through the Indigenous Community Support Fund, NTI has distributed approximately $1 million to shelters serving Nunavut Inuit to prevent, prepare for and respond to COVID-19. These funds helped the shelters adapt to health protocols, support physical distancing, and purchase personal protective equipment for shelter staff and clients. Additionally, NTI has allocated over $11 million of this flexible funding for the building, renovation and purchase of four shelters in four Nunavut communities ( Pangnirtung, Pond Inlet, Gjoa Haven and Baker Lake).

In January 2021, the Government of Canada alongside Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada, announced its commitment to fund the construction and operation of new shelters for Inuit women, children, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people across Inuit Nunangat and urban centres. Funding for these shelters was announced in the 2020 Fall Economic Statement. The Government of Canada has been working closely with Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada to develop an Inuit-specific Call for Proposals, which will be launched this summer.

The Government of Canada is committed to addressing the ongoing national tragedy of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. The construction and operation of emergency shelters and transition homes that are Indigenous-led and designed is just one step toward the Government of Canada's contribution to the Federal Pathway to Address Violence Against Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People, as well as some of the Inuit-specific calls for shelters in the National Inuit Action Plan on Missing and Murdered Inuit Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People. The construction and operation of Indigenous-led emergency shelters and transition homes respond directly to a number of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls' Calls for Justice, which include ensuring safe, accessible, culturally appropriate and low-barrier shelters for Indigenous women and children off reserve and in urban centres, as well as for 2SLGBTQQIA+ people facing gender-based violence.

Quotes

"Indigenous-led emergency shelters and transition homes play a critical role to support Indigenous women, children and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people escaping violence. Today's announcement is a critical step in creating dedicated, culturally relevant and trauma-informed, safe spaces for the most vulnerable peoples in our society on and off reserve, in the North, and in urban centres."

The Honourable Marc MillerMinister of Indigenous Services

"Pauktuutit is thrilled by today's announcement. After 36 years of advocacy for Inuit women's shelters, we see this as a concrete action toward meaningful reconciliation with Inuit women. Today, we are showing Canada that Inuit women are valued, respected and deserving of safety. We are celebrating the lives that will be saved, and also honouring the lives we have lost while waiting for shelters across Inuit Nunangat. This announcement begins to address the Inuit-specific calls for shelters in the National Inuit Action Plan on Missing and Murdered Inuit Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People. We look forward to continuing our work with partners and government to build more shelters and transitional housing for Inuit women. This is just the beginning."

Rebecca KudlooPresident, Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada

"With these important investments, our government is responding to the unique needs of First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities across the country, including in urban and northern areas. Recognizing that a simple one-size-fits-all approach isn't enough, we are working with Indigenous partners to develop solutions that will provide vital housing support for Indigenous women, children and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. There's much more work to be done, and today's announcement is an important step to help heal communities and build a more inclusive housing system for all."

The Honourable Ahmed HussenMinister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

"Today's commitment to construct and operate new shelters and transitional homes in the North and across Canada is an important step in ensuring that those experiencing violence and abuse at home have a safe place to turn to. I'm proud that we are moving forward in partnership with Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada, the Government of Nunavut and our Inuit partners to make these new shelters and transitional homes for Inuit women, children and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people a reality."

The Honourable Daniel Vandal Minister of Northern Affairs

"Access to safe, culturally relevant shelters across Inuit Nunangat is vital for women, children and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people escaping violence, as well as a key step toward ending the ongoing national tragedy of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. Our government is committed to continuing our work with Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada and other Inuit partners to ensure the security and well-being of Inuit women, their children and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people by supporting and expanding a network of family violence prevention shelters and transition homes across the country to help best address their specific needs."

The Honourable Carolyn Bennett Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"Nunavut Inuit deserve a safe place to sleep at night and the dignity that comes with safety. The COVID-19 pandemic has shone a spotlight on this urgent need. Where we have been able to, Inuit organizations have been investing in shelters and transition homes. We are ready to continue this critical work."

Aluki Kotierk President of Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated

Quick facts

  • Inuit women experience violence, particularly intimate partner violence, at a higher rate than any other group of women in Canada. Women in Nunavut are the victims of violent crime at a rate more than 13 times higher than that for women in Canada as a whole. The risk of a woman being sexually assaulted in Nunavut is 12 times greater than the provincial/territorial average.
  • In Nunavut, women and girls represented nearly two-thirds of police-reported crime and 95% of sexual offence victims in 2016.
  • While emergency shelters provide critical short-term support, transitional (second-stage) housing provides longer-term housing and stability, along with vital services and support to improve outcomes and reduce the risk of danger after leaving an emergency shelter.
  • The 2020 Fall Economic Statement included enhanced funding for violence prevention projects. Organizations interested in accessing this funding will be able to apply to a Call for Proposals, which will be launched later this year through Indigenous Services Canada's Family Violence Prevention Program.
  • Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation and Indigenous Services Canada will seek input from Indigenous partners and organizations to ensure that the approach for accessing funding is appropriate and inclusive.
  • The Indigenous Community Support Fund provides Indigenous leadership and organizations with the flexibility needed to design and implement community-based solutions to ensure the health, safety and well-being of Indigenous Peoples.
  • To date, over $1.8 billion in support has been announced through the Indigenous Community Support Fund. Of this amount, approximately $76.9 million has been distributed to Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated.

Associated links

Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation Family Violence Prevention Program Federal Pathway to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People Inuit Action Plan on Missing and Murdered Inuit Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous Peoples in Canada:

Twitter: @GCIndigenous Facebook: @GCIndigenous Instagram: @gcindigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenousHealth

Twitter: @Min_IndServ

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.isc.gc.ca/RSS.

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
36K+
Post
148K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indigenous Peoples#Inuit People#Iqaluit#Nu#Cnw#Cmhc#Northern Affairs#Nti#A Call For Proposals#The Government Of Canada#Isc#Nunavut Inuit#Inuit Nunangat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Related
AmericasBusiness Insider

Government of Canada announces Springbank Off-Stream Reservoir project to move forward

CALGARY, AB, July 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Infrastructure failures from natural hazards and extreme weather events can result in threats to health and safety, interruptions in essential services, significant disruptions in economic activity, and high costs for recovery and replacement. The Government of Canada is making important investments to construct, rehabilitate and expand critical public infrastructure susceptible to these risks.
Public HealthBusiness Insider

Government of Canada announces easing of border measures for fully vaccinated travellers

International flights carrying passengers will be permitted to land at five additional Canadian airports. OTTAWA, ON, July 19, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is prioritizing the health and safety of everyone in Canada by taking a risk-based and measured approach to re-opening our borders. Thanks to the hard work of Canadians, rising vaccination rates and declining COVID-19 cases, the Government of Canada is able to move forward with adjusted border measures.
SocietyPosted by
AFP

Protesters demand probe into Canada indigenous schools

Hundreds of protesters in Canada's capital called on Saturday for a probe into a boarding school system for indigenous children, as outrage built after the discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves at several of the facilities. Until the 1990s, some 150,000 indigenous, Inuit and Metis youths were forcibly enrolled in the schools, where students were physically and sexually abused by headmasters and teachers who stripped them of their culture and language. "Indigenous Peoples need truth and justice," MP Mumilaaq Qaqqaq wrote on Instagram. "That means a special prosecutor and a fully-funded independent investigation, with international observers present, into Canada's crimes against Indigenous Peoples," she added, calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Justice Minister David Lametti "to stop making excuses" and launch a probe.
PoliticsPosted by
Madison365

Canada’s first Indigenous governor general is installed

(CNN) — Indigenous leader and advocate Mary Simon has been installed as Canada’s governor general. Simon is the first Indigenous person to serve as the official representative of Queen Elizabeth II in Canada and commander-in-chief of the Canadian Armed Forces. It is a largely ceremonial role although the Queen must approve the appointment after seeking recommendations from the Canadian government.
PoliticsBoston Globe

Haiti, urged by foreign powers, announces new government

PORT-AU-PRINCE — With foreign powers weighing in, Haitian officials announced a new prime minister Monday, in an attempt to resolve a caustic leadership struggle in the wake of President Jovenel Moïse’s assassination. Claude Joseph, the prime minister who took control of Haiti’s government immediately after the killing, is stepping down...
Posted by
Sushmita Singh

Remains of over 1000 Indigenous children found in Canada

Ciricahua Apache children, photographed upon their arrival at the Carlisle Indian School in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, in the 1880s.US Library of Congress. On 27 May 2021, the world realized the dark history of Indian residential schools when they found unmarked graves with the remains of 215 Indigenous children behind the site of Kamloops Indian Residential School in Canada, run by the Catholic Church in British Columbia from 1890 to 1978.
AgriculturePosted by
TheStreet

Government Of Canada Taking Action To Support Farmers Facing Extreme Weather

WINNIPEG, MB, July 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, announced concrete measures the Government of Canada is taking to deliver the necessary support and resources for producers in areas affected by extreme weather. Minister Bibeau made the announcement at a press conference at The Forks, having spent the day meeting with drought-impacted farmers in Manitoba's Interlake Region to see first-hand how drought conditions are creating crop losses, affecting crop quality, and reducing forage and water supplies available to livestock. The Minister was accompanied by representatives from Manitoba Beef Producers, the Canadian Cattlemen's Association and Keystone Agricultural Producers.
PoliticsBusiness Insider

Government of Canada announces the country's first-ever federal strategy and fund dedicated to building active transportation trails and pathways

TORONTO, July 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Public transit investments strengthen communities, help Canadians get around in faster, cleaner and more affordable ways, and ensure good jobs today while charting a path to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. Investing in pathways and trails for cycling, walking, hybrid e-bikes and scooters, and wheelchairs gives everyone the opportunity to get out, get active, and access public transportation.
WorldBusiness Insider

Government of Canada supporting the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport with new funding

WINNIPEG, MB, July 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Helping airports mitigate the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is part of the Government of Canada's strategy to ensure that Canada's air transportation system provides Canadians with choice, connectivity and affordable air travel. Canada's world-leading network of airports has been put under substantial financial strain as a result of the dramatic decline in passenger travel. Investments in airport infrastructure are crucial to maintain safety, security, and connectivity for travellers, airport workers and surrounding communities.
SciencePosted by
TheStreet

The Government Of Canada Announces Biomanufacturing And Life Sciences Strategy

Investments will grow a strong, competitive biomanufacturing and life sciences sector in Canada and protect Canadians against future epidemics and pandemics. VANCOUVER, BC, July 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada has an impressive history in biomanufacturing and life sciences., from the discovery of insulin one hundred years ago, to the Canadian scientists who were instrumental in developing the polio and Ebola vaccines, to the Canadian veterinarian who discovered the first blood thinner.
AdvocacyBBC

Gender violence support groups receive £5m funding

Groups supporting women and girls who have suffered gender-based violence are to receive £5m of funding from the Scottish government. The cash is to help the groups with the increased demand for their services during the Covid-19 pandemic. The bulk of the funding, announced by Equalities Minister Christina McKelvie, will...
Environmentgloballandscapesforum.org

Forest Governance by Indigenous and Tribal Peoples: An Opportunity for Climate Action in Latin America and the Caribbean

This report highlights the importance and urgency for climate action initiatives of protecting the forests of the Indigenous and Tribal territories and the communities that look after them. Based on recent experience, it proposes a package of investments and policies for climate funders and government decision-makers to adopt, in coordination with the Indigenous and Tribal Peoples.
PoliticsBusiness Insider

Media Advisory - Government of Canada to make major housing-related announcement in St. John's

ST. JOHN'S, NL, July 28, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will be making a major announcement related to housing. Media are invited to join The Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for St. John's South-Mount Pearl on be behalf of The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, and Sheilagh O'Leary,
Politicsdiscoverestevan.com

Agreement In Principle to Settle First Nations Drinking Water Class-Action

A nearly $8 billion settlement between the federal government and First Nations who launched a class-action lawsuit over clean drinking water has been reached. The announcement of the agreement in principle was made Friday. The agreement in principle, which still needs to be approved by the courts, was announced by...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

The next Covid variant could kill up to one in THREE people: SAGE warns doomsday scenario is 'realistic possibility' and UK's vaccine roll-out may even speed up mutant strain's emergence

A doomsday new Covid variant that could kill up to one in three people is a 'realistic possibility', according to the Government's top scientists. Documents published by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) today warned a future strain could be as deadly as MERS — which has a case fatality rate of 35 per cent — could be on the way.
Public Healthmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Delta variant and a disturbing fact for the Government: most of the positives enter with negative PCR and 15% do not comply with the isolation

A piece of information from the National Directorate of Migration alerted the authorities of the Ministry of Health of the Nation: a good part of the cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus were recorded during mandatory isolation, which means that the passengers tested negative in their PCR result before getting on the plane that brought them back to the country and at the Ezeiza international airport.
RelationshipsPosted by
CNN

Families are at war over a wedding tradition India banned decades ago

(CNN) — Vismaya Nair had been married for just over one year when she was found dead in the bathroom of her husband's family's home in India's southwestern Kerala state. Initially, police had no reason to view the 24-year-old student's death on June 21 as suspicious, until her family made a complaint under the country's "dowry death" law.

Comments / 0

Community Policy