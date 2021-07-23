Container Leasing Market Growth In Diversified Support Services Industry | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, And Key Executives | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by 22.22 million TEU during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the container leasing market to register a CAGR of almost 15%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Blue Sky Intermodal (UK) Ltd., CAI International Inc., Eurotainer SA, Florens Asset Management Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc., Seaco, SeaCube Container Leasing Ltd., Textainer Group Holdings Ltd., Touax SCA, and Triton International Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the growth in international containerized seaborne trade will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Container Leasing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Container Leasing Market is segmented as below:

Type

Dry Containers

Reefer Containers

Tank Containers

Special Containers

Geography

APAC

Europe

North America

MEA

South America

Container Leasing Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the container leasing market in the Diversified Support Services industry include Blue Sky Intermodal (UK) Ltd., CAI International Inc., Eurotainer SA, Florens Asset Management Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc., Seaco, SeaCube Container Leasing Ltd., Textainer Group Holdings Ltd., Touax SCA, and Triton International Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The container leasing market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate. An increase in the number of free trade agreements and the formation of trade blocs will offer immense growth opportunities. However, fluctuations in container leasing rates will hamper market growth.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the container leasing market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Container type

Market segments

Comparison by Container type

Dry containers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Reefer containers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Tank containers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Special containers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Container type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Blue Sky Intermodal (UK) Ltd.

CAI International Inc.

Eurotainer SA

Florens Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc.

Seaco

SeaCube Container Leasing Ltd.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd.

Touax SCA

Triton International Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

