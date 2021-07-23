Cancel
Container Leasing Market Growth In Diversified Support Services Industry | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, And Key Executives | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by 22.22 million TEU during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the container leasing market to register a CAGR of almost 15%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. Download a Free Sample Report

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Blue Sky Intermodal (UK) Ltd., CAI International Inc., Eurotainer SA, Florens Asset Management Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc., Seaco, SeaCube Container Leasing Ltd., Textainer Group Holdings Ltd., Touax SCA, and Triton International Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the growth in international containerized seaborne trade will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Container Leasing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Container Leasing Market is segmented as below:

  • Type
  • Dry Containers
  • Reefer Containers
  • Tank Containers
  • Special Containers
  • Geography
  • APAC
  • Europe
  • North America
  • MEA
  • South America

Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the market, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44726

Container Leasing Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the container leasing market in the Diversified Support Services industry include Blue Sky Intermodal (UK) Ltd., CAI International Inc., Eurotainer SA, Florens Asset Management Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc., Seaco, SeaCube Container Leasing Ltd., Textainer Group Holdings Ltd., Touax SCA, and Triton International Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas :

  • Container Leasing Market size
  • Container Leasing Market trends
  • Container Leasing Market industry analysis

The container leasing market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate. An increase in the number of free trade agreements and the formation of trade blocs will offer immense growth opportunities. However, fluctuations in container leasing rates will hamper market growth.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the container leasing market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Related Reports on Industrials Include:Global Automated Container Terminal Market - Global automated container terminal market is segmented by product (equipment and software) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Tank Container Shipping Market - Global tank container shipping market is segmented by end-user (oil and gas, chemical, and others) and geography ( Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Container Leasing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist container leasing market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the container leasing market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the container leasing market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of container leasing market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Container type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Container type
  • Dry containers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Reefer containers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Tank containers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Special containers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Container type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Blue Sky Intermodal (UK) Ltd.
  • CAI International Inc.
  • Eurotainer SA
  • Florens Asset Management Co. Ltd.
  • Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc.
  • Seaco
  • SeaCube Container Leasing Ltd.
  • Textainer Group Holdings Ltd.
  • Touax SCA
  • Triton International Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.comWebsite: www.technavio.com/Report: www.technavio.com/report/container-leasing-market-industry-analysisNewsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/top-drivers-for-container-leasingmarket

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/container-leasing-market-growth-in-diversified-support-services-industry--emerging-trends-company-risk-and-key-executives--technavio-301340076.html

SOURCE Technavio

