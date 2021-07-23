Controlled-release Fertilizer Market Growth Analysis In Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals Industry | Discover Company Insights In Technavio

NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 800.95 million during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the controlled-release fertilizer market to register a CAGR of almost 6%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Factors such as the advantages over other coated and non-coated fertilizers and the increased demand for sulfur-coated and polymer sulfur-coated urea will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The controlled-release fertilizer market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Controlled-release Fertilizer Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Controlled-release Fertilizer Market is segmented as below:

Application

Cereals And Grains

Oilseeds And Pulses

Fruits And Vegetables

Others

Geography

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

MEA

Controlled-release Fertilizer Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the controlled-release fertilizer market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Haifa Group, Helena Agri-Enterprises LLC, Israel Chemicals Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Nufarm Ltd., Nutrien Ltd., Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., The Mosaic Co., and Yara International ASA.

The report also covers the following areas :

Controlled-release Fertilizer Market size

Controlled-release Fertilizer Market trends

Controlled-release Fertilizer Market industry analysis

Market trends such as increased demand for controlled-release fertilizer in APAC are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as higher prices for engineered fertilizers than conventional fertilizers may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the controlled-release fertilizer market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Controlled-release Fertilizer Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist controlled-release fertilizer market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the controlled-release fertilizer market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the controlled-release fertilizer market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of controlled-release fertilizer market vendors

